'No government can face the wrath of farmers' : P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram has warned the government of the farmers' wrath as protests continue against new farm laws.

Chidambaram said in a tweet, "My favourite poet Saint Tiruvalluvar wrote 2000 years ago that 'If farmers fold their hands, even a person who has renounced life cannot survive',"

"How true it is today. No government can face the wrath of farmers who believe they are being deceived", he added.



Meanwhile, seventh round of talks between representatives of protesting farmers and the Central government is underway at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Earlier, Chidambaram tweeted "The government must relent and agree to keep the farm laws in abeyance pending its repeal. Any new law must take into account the needs and desires of the farming community."

The government and the farmers' union have come to "mutual consensus" on a few issues some days back. However, two main issues are still on board: repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal status to the minimum support price guarantee. The farmers have warned of holding a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met.

