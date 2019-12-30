'No place for violence, revenge in country,' says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and said that there is no place for violence or revenge in the country. She also brushed aside concerns about her safety and said that it is the safety of the common people that matters.

She said that the saffron colour denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or revenge at a press conference in Lucknow where she concluded her four-day visit to the state. "There is no place for violence, revenge and resentment in this country's soul. It seems state administration and police are acting on UP Chief Minister's 'revenge' remark," she said. Her remark was in response to CM Yogi Adityanath's comment that those who had damaged public assets during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests would be made to pay.

She also said that the cops were "complicit in wrongdoings" in their brutal crackdown against people protesting the citizenship law. Gandhi said that the UP Police have been arresting people who had nothing to do with the agitations against CAA. "State govt and state police have taken several steps which are not legal & which have led to anarchy," she said.

Bringing up the issue of her alleged manhandling by the UP Police, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The question of my security is not a big question rather a small one. There is no need to discuss it. Today we are raising the issue of security of the state's people."

The Congress leader has also demanded that no academic or legal action be taken against the peaceful protests by students. A Congress delegation, earlier in the day, submitted a four-page memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, signed by Priyanka Gandhi and state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu, seeking a judicial enquiry into the "unlawful conduct" of the UP Police during the anti-CAA protests.

