No place in public discourse for violence; intolerance will only dilute India's existence: Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and the Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee, during his much-anticipated speech at the RSS headquarters on Thursday, said India derived its strength from tolerance and multiculturalism, and that any attempt to denigrate it through religion or intolerance would dilute the very idea of the country. He indicated no one party or organisation has an authority over nationalism and patriotism.

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders, including his own daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and Ahmed Patel, had expressed displeasure over his decision to attend the annual RSS event.

During his speech, Pranab said that without tolerance, there would be no India as intolerance would only dilute its national identity. He said Indians celebrate their diversity, and that nationalism emanates from universalism, assimilation and co-existence. "I am here to share my understanding on the concept of nation, nationalism and patriotism about my country Bharat," said the former President, adding that a nation is defined as a large group of people sharing a particular area, while patriotism is respect for their own country.

He said there should be no place in the public discourse for any kind of violence. "We must free our public discourse from all kinds of fear and violence," he said. "India's nationalism emanated from Vasudev Kutumbakam (The whole world is one family). We must respect pluralism. Any hatred, intolerance would denigrate society," said Pranab, adding that "secularism and inclusion is a part of our nation, as these elements make it, not one language or one identity.

Before his speech, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the debate over Pranab Mukherjee's decision to attend the RSS event was meaningless as no one is an outsider for the grand-old organisation. He said the Sangh wants to unite the entire society, and that "every individual who has been born in India is son/daughter of the Mother India". "India is a diverse country. The political structure keeps on changing, political views can be divergent but we should all respect people of other ideologies and live together. This is the RSS ideology," he said.

He said that there might be differences between people of different ideologies but "at the end of the day, we are all sons and daughters of the country". "Our paths may be different but the destination is only one, and it's a beautiful thing," said Bhagwat, adding that governments or individuals or political parties don't make a country but its people from diverse cultures do. "A united society is the key to progress. Nothing is possible without a democratic mind, and the society needs a social environment," he said.

Mukherjee's decision to attend the RSS event triggered a major political war of words with several Congress leaders criticising his decision. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel expressed his disapproval by saying he did not expect this from him. Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha also said her father's words would be forgotten and only pictures would remain. She said he was giving the BJP and the RSS a handle to plant false stories with his decision to attend the RSS event. Among others who were present at the event were former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's son Sunil Shastri and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew Ardhendu Bose.

Before the passing out parade ceremony, Pranab Mukherjee took an impromptu decision to pay a visit to the birthplace of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Reports suggest it was not part of his scheduled itinerary. He also described Hedgewar as a "great son of Mother India".

