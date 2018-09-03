No road tax! Delhi government plans incentives for those who buy electric vehicles

The Delhi government is planning to introduce various measures to steer the people towards electric vehicles in the national capital. To achieve this goal, the Kejriwal government could provide 100 per cent exemption on road tax, incentives on replacement of old vehicle and charging stations across the stations. The state government is ready with a comprehensive electric vehicle policy which will be made public very soon.

According to a report in the Times of India, State Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot recently held a meeting to discuss steps that need to be taken to provide a robust support infrastructure in the city for promoting electric mobility. "All stakeholders, including the power grid, discoms and Indian Oil Corporation, were present," the TOI quoted Gahlot as saying. The government is planning charging stations across the city like the way it has petrol and CNG stations.

The report said that the government was planning to provide subsidy to those opting for electric vehicles as these are more expensive than diesel or petrol ones at present. "Major incentives will be given for buying electric vehicles," the State Transport Minister told the daily.

Earlier in July, the Delhi government approved the hiring of a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said: "Cabinet approves hiring of consultant to run 1000 electric buses in Delhi. A big step in modernizing Delhi's transport sector and reducing pollution."

The move came after the Supreme Court questioned the Kejriwal government over its proposal to procure low-floor electric buses and about the time required to set up charging stations for the fleet. The court directed the government to explore the possibility of using hydrogen fuel cell powered buses that are considered more cost-effective than electric buses.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his 2018 budget had promised to roll out electric buses by April 2019. Presenting the budget, he said: "We will be the only nation besides China to have a fleet of 1,000 electric buses. The move is an important aspect of the 26-point programme and will largely help in reducing air pollution."

Last year in November, the Supreme Court had observed that comprehensive plan was needed to deal with the problem of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and asked the Environment Pollution Control Authority to look at long-term measures.