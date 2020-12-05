No sector left out from the ambit of reforms: PM Modi at IIT summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit organised by PanIIT USA, said the Centre is fully committed to the principle of "Reform, Perform, Transform".

There is no sector left out from the ambit of reforms, he said. The Centre brought in some path-breaking reforms such as assimilating 44 Union labour laws into just 4 codes, having one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world, Production Linked Incentive Scheme in 10 key sectors to enhance exports and manufacturing, said PM Modi.

Even in these testing times of COVID-19, India has got record investment and much of this investment has come in the tech sector, he added.

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in few weeks: PM Modi cites experts

He said the post-Covid-19 order will be about re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating and re-inventing. "This, along with a series of economic reforms in almost every field is what will re-energise our planet," he said, adding that it will ensure 'Ease of Living'.

He also talked about several innovations that came out during the pandemic after collaboration between the industry and academic institutions. The world needs viable solutions to adjust to the new normal, he said.

He said the PanIIT movement can add momentum to the dream of becoming an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

Talking about the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022, PM Modi urged the PanIIT movement to set an even higher benchmark on 'Giving back to India'.

The Prime Minister said a culture of hackathons is developing in India in recent times and these hackathons, young minds are giving outstanding solutions to national and global problems. He said India hosted the Vaibhav Summit, which brought together top-quality talent in science and innovation.

The Prime Minister said earlier, when IITs produced aero-space engineers, there was not a strong domestic industrial ecosystem to employ them. Today, with the reforms in the space sector, the last frontier before humanity has opened up to Indian talent, he said. "That's why new space tech startups are coming up every day in India," he added.

Also read: Centre making 'U-turn' on PM Modi's assurance that every Indian will get COVID-19 vaccine: Congress