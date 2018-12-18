Agenda Aaj Tak: No threat to RBI's autonomy, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Central government respects autonomy and independence of the RBI and there is no truth that government is pressuring the central bank.

Today, while speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak event in New Delhi, Jaitley said, "There is no threat to RBI's autonomy."

Jaitley's comments assume significance as they come at a time when tension between the RBI and the government has become public after Urjit Patel resigned as Governor of Reserve Bank of India amid tussle over autonomy and independence of the central bank.

Speaking at the event, the Finance Minister directly blamed the Congress party for mishandling the country's finances which led to rise in bad loans. Jaitley accused the Congress for ruining India's banking system.

"The Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of the banks amounted to Rs 8.5 lakh crore under the UPA government, but the Reserve Bank had then said on paper that the NPA was of only Rs 2.5 lakh crore," Arun Jaitley said.

"The banking crisis that existed has fizzled out now. Our government has been making efforts to de-stress the banks," he added.

The senior BJP leader said that the Indian economy cannot be seen in isolation. It is an integral part of world economy and the challenges it faces are faced by the entire world too. Global oil prices have an impact on the Indian economy, he said.

Jaitley added that the Indian economy is growing at a fast pace and large scale reforms have taken place under Narendra Modi-led Modi government.

Post demonetisation, the tax -- both direct and indirect -- collection increased exponentially, the Minister said.

The tax-filing procedure was made easy by our government, he added.