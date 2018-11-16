No trust in CBI! Chandrababu Naidu bars agency from entering Andhra Pradesh without permission

The ongoing fiasco at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has led to trouble for the central agency in Andhra Pradesh. The Chandrababu Naidu government has withdrawn its 'general consent' given to the probe agency, which allowed it to carry out search and operations in the southern state without informing the government.

In a notification released this week, the Andhra Pradesh government said that it is withdrawing its general consent given to the CBI as it has lost confidence in the agency after the charges of corruption were levelled against its top two officials. This means that the CBI personnel will have to secure prior permission from the Andhra Pradesh government if they wish to enter the state on official business.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, Government hereby withdraw the general consent accorded (in GO Ms 109) to all the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the notification read.

The Andhra Pradesh government had given its general consent to all members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction in the state against officials of the central government, central government undertakings and private persons for investigating offences under various laws, including the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI functions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

Meanwhile, the CBI has denied receiving any such notification from the Andhra Pradesh government, India Today reported. CBI sources told the channel that a decision could be reached only after going though the notification and it will consider the legal recourse it needed.

Only last month, the CBI had moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the need to seek prior permission from the Chhattisgarh government to investigate an offence in the state. In ist judgement, the Delhi High Court had ruled that the CBI did not need the state government's permission, except when the case was registered in that state.

Chandrababu Naidu's Telegu Desham Party (TDP), an estranged ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), withdrew its support from Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in March over granting special state status to Andhra Pradesh. Lately, Naidu has alleged the BJP and the YSR Congress of trying to destabilise the TDP government in Andhra.

Edited by Vivek Punj