Now, a high-speed rail link between Delhi-Rajasthan; here's all you need to know

A new high-speed rail link between Delhi and Rajasthan, which will pass through Gurugram, has received approval of the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana. The project, estimating around Rs.25,000 crore, will be developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is a joint venture between the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. The average speed of the trains will be around 100 kmph.

The project will connect Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Haryana-Rajasthan border through the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The route of the project, however, has been modified by the Khattar government because of land acquisition issues. As per the original route, 350 hectares of land was required for the project. With the amended route, merely 25 hectares of land will suffice.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Haryana governments principal secretary, while interacting with the Times of India, said, "Instead of taking NH-8 immediately after entering Gurugram, the route will now run on old Delhi-Gurugram Road near Kapashera border and will meet the highway at Signature Tower Chowk." He further continued, "Thereafter, it moves underground beyond Kherki Daula where it would emerge above the ground at IMT Manesar. The alignment would move along the highway up to Dharuhera, Rewari, and Bawal before entering Rajasthan."

A detailed project report will be drafted by the NCRTC within three months, and actual work will commence by March 2019.