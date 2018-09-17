Odd-even rule may make a comeback in Delhi this winter, but not for two-wheelers

As Delhi braces for the winters and the pollution it brings along, the odd-even rule is poised to return to the lives of Delhiites. However, this rule will only apply to car-owners this year, providing relief to two-wheeler-owners. On Monday, the Supreme Court stayed the National Green Tribunal's 2017 order that directed that odd-even rule be made applicable to two-wheelers as well.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Dipak Gupta was told by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ANS Nadkarni, appearing for the Delhi government that it would be impossible to accommodate people in public transport if odd-even scheme is extended to two-wheelers also.

Nadkarni said there were around 68 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi and the government is seeking exemption for two-wheelers. He said that the NGT had passed an order on December 15 last year in this regard and they were complying with all directions but would want exemption for two-wheelers in the odd-even scheme.

In December last year, the National Green Tribunal had dismissed the AAP's petition seeking exemption for two-wheelers in odd-even scheme, saying such a relaxation would defeat the purpose of improving Delhi's ambient air quality.

"It is undisputed before us that there are over 60 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi. The number also consists of two- wheelers which are very old and their emissions are beyond prescribed limits," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had said.

They added that vehicular pollution contributes 20% of total pollution load in Delhi, out of which 30% is contributed by two-wheelers, quoting the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

When the AAP government batted for the exemption of the rule for two-wheelers, CM Arvind Kejriwal was criticised by many for exempting his vote bank from the scheme.

Under the scheme, initiated by the Kejriwal government in the national capital, vehicles with odd and even number licence plates are allowed to ply on alternate days. While it was initiated to battle Delhi's debilitating pollution, a recent study said that the scheme had little impact on the primary pollutants, PM 2.5 and black carbon.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)