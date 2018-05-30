One paisa cut on petrol prices makes Twitterati laugh and cry at the same time

After continuous hike of fuel prices, India finally woke up to a cut on Wednesday. It was not long before everyone realised that the joy was short-lived and the celebration premature. You see, what everyone thought to be a cut of 60 paise on oil prices turned out to be a glitch. The actual cut was of 1 paisa. Yes, one whole paisa.

IOCL said in a statement, "The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today's price." Currently, a litre of petrol in Delhi and Mumbai will cost citizens Rs 78.24 and Rs 86.23 respectively, while diesel stood at Rs 69.30 and Rs 73.78 respectively.

Congress did not miss out on this chance with Rahul Gandhi saying, "If this is your (PM) idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste."

Dear PM, You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste. P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018

While the Congress' social media machinery is working full swing to blame the Modi government for the fuel price hike, the Centre's deafening silence is doing more damage than the Opposition. With the sudden and cruel dash of hopes, people took to Twitter to express their disbelief. While a lot wondered where and how they will invest that 1 paisa, others took a dig at the government.

yaaay - i saved 29 paise on a full tank. What all do i do with that savings ... any suggestions https://t.co/27jp335ATA - Harini Calamur (@calamur) May 30, 2018

After 16 days of hikes, Petrol and Diesel price cut by 1 paisa.#HumFitTohIndiaFit is already showing results - Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 30, 2018

Before petrol prices drop: The Walking Dead. After petrol prices drop by 1 paisa: Still Walking Dead. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018

Petrol prices reduced by 1 paisa per litre. Common man breathes a big sigh of relief. #ModiModiModi - Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) May 30, 2018

When @IndianOilcl , slashes prices of petrol and diesel by 1 paisa. Petrol now at Rs 86.23/litre & diesel selling for Rs 73.78/litre in Mumbai #PetrolPrice #Petrolled pic.twitter.com/wgw13iZybe - Ruchita Maheshwari (@Ruchi_Mahi) May 30, 2018

Isn't it a joke on common people? https://t.co/KPJbyIQhOh - Prabodh Kant (@prabodh_kant) May 30, 2018

SALE !! SALE !! SALE !! Discount on Petrol of 1 Paisa https://t.co/sRM82diemQ - Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 30, 2018

I am going to invest this in mutual funds now https://t.co/SkYnFgL5Xb - Saurabh Sharma (@100rabhsaccount) May 30, 2018

As a gesture of goodwill & as proof that the Modi govt is not oblivious to the hardships of the common man due to high fuel prices, prices for both, Petrol & Diesel, have been reduced by ONE WHOLE PAISA each. Prices for 30/05/18 Petrol 84.06 | Diesel 72.98#DayaluSarkaar - Sanjay Gupta (@sanjay0864) May 29, 2018

Arre! We must fill up petrol today - price reduced by a WHOPPING ONE PAISA per LITRE in Delhi ! Hurry ! https://t.co/s4UKP2y5oS via @ndtv - Manmohan Bahadur (@BahadurManmohan) May 30, 2018

Rising Petrol price pic.twitter.com/1catcTjr6A - Manoj Jha india. (@1977_jha) May 30, 2018

The difference between petrol prices yesterday & today is the same as the difference between 'yanny' and 'laurel'. - pandurang escobar (@Bhavessshh) May 30, 2018