One paisa cut on petrol prices makes Twitterati laugh and cry at the same time

Rahul Gandhi asked if the price cut of 1 paisa was a prank and said that it was in poor taste.

After continuous hike of fuel prices, India finally woke up to a cut on Wednesday. It was not long before everyone realised that the joy was short-lived and the celebration premature. You see, what everyone thought to be a cut of 60 paise on oil prices turned out to be a glitch. The actual cut was of 1 paisa. Yes, one whole paisa.

IOCL said in a statement, "The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today's price." Currently, a litre of petrol in Delhi and Mumbai will cost citizens Rs 78.24 and Rs 86.23 respectively, while diesel stood at Rs 69.30 and Rs 73.78 respectively.

Congress did not miss out on this chance with Rahul Gandhi saying, "If this is your (PM) idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste."

While the Congress' social media machinery is working full swing to blame the Modi government for the fuel price hike, the Centre's deafening silence is doing more damage than the Opposition. With the sudden and cruel dash of hopes, people took to Twitter to express their disbelief. While a lot wondered where and how they will invest that 1 paisa, others took a dig at the government.

