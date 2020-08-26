Opposition leaders to move SC challenging Center's decision to hold JEE-NEET exam

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with seven chief ministers to discuss multiple issues including NEET, JEE exams, coronavirus situation, and GST among others.

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Chhattishgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel, and Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy.

All seven chief ministers have decided to move a petition before Supreme Court challenging Center's decision to hold JEE-NEET exams amid COVID pandemic.

West Bengal CM Banerjee added that, "States can jointly appeal against Supreme Court order on holding JEE/NEET examinations if the Centre decides not to do holding JEE/NEET examinations if the Centre decides not to do so".

Banerjee said that students were not mentally prepared to take the examination in the middle of a pandemic. "Rail is not working properly, there are problems in aviation...under this lockdown protocoI I do not know how they will sit for this exam," she said.

Yesterday, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the second time seeking his intervention to postpone NEET and JEE examination, scheduled for September.

In the virtual meet, CM Thackeray cited reportof US schools and questioned, "About 97,000 children were infected by COVID-19 when schools were opened. What will we do if such a situation arises here?".

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the ruling party was using agencies against the opposition and was undermining the federal structure.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul gandhi also urged the central government to listen to their grievances and find an amicable solution.

"NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar," he said on Twitter.

"GOI must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution," he said.

