Oriflame to expand operations in tier-2, tier-3 cities

Oriflame, a direct selling beauty brand, is looking to expand its operations in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and at the same time strengthening its digital presence to be accessible to people across the country.

The Swedish cosmetics giant is opening three new offices this year in Raipur, Ludhiana and Aizawl. Currently, Oriflame is present in 20 locations across the country.

Also Read: IAF air strike in Pakistan Live: Pak releases video of arrested Indian pilot; airspace above New Delhi vacated

"We are looking at expanding further in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India. Also, the company is looking at strengthening its digital presence to be accessible to people across the country, even in remote locations and also offer another avenue to its consultants to grow their business," said Frederic Widell, Vice President and Head of South Asia and India's Managing Director, Oriflame.

The company is working on making the mobile app interactive and user-friendly so that it can offer immersive digital experience. For instance, if users place their phone's camera on the product's photo in the catalogue, they can see videos of how it is made, its history and articles on its different features.

"Catalogue is an important part of our business and we are looking at ways to make it interactive and accessible using digital," says Widell. They are also working to ensure that the entire ordering process can happen from their web and mobile app.

In spite of the digital focus, as a part of company's policy, Oriflame is not present on e-commerce portals. "Individual consultation is at the heart of the company's business model and online platforms might help with better sales but it defeats the ethos of the brand. However, we have noticed our products being sold online. It is difficult for us to control it without a strong legislation that prohibits sellers from selling products online without company's permission."

On the huge traction that ayurveda and herbal products are getting in India, Widell says, "Oriflame has Swedish-based ayurveda that combines the best of nature with the best of science. This is done at our lab in Stockholm where they do research in flowers, leaves and also its impact on environment."

Orfilame currently has 30 lakh consultants present in 60 countries, such as China, Indonesia, Latin America and Europe, among others.

Read More: Whereabouts of IAF pilot Abhinandan not known, say govt sources

PM Modi chairs security meeting at his residence to discuss Pakistan conflict