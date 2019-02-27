PM Modi chairs security meeting at his residence to discuss Pakistan conflict

In the wake of ongoing Indo-Pak tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), Prime Minister is chairing a crucial security meet at his residence to assess the current situation.

The meeting is currently underway and is attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Singh Doval and intelligence officials.

Modi is being briefed by Doval and his officers on the border situation after today's offensive by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) along the LoC in Naushera sector of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also held a high-level meeting with Doval, RAW chief, Home Secretary and other officials at North Block, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated soon.)