PAN-Aadhaar linking: Deadline to file IT returns inches closer

AADHAAR PAN card link: Linking your PAN and Aadhaar is extremely important as the deadline for income tax filing inches closer. If you haven't linked your PAN and Aadhaar cards yet, you can do this by two methods: online and SMS. In the online method, you have to visit the income tax department's official site.

You will have to provide the PAN and AADHAAR numbers and name as mentioned on the Aadhaar card. After this step, you need to tick the square in case only your date of birth is mentioned on the Aadhaar card.

Fill in the captcha code provided, however, visually challenged candidates can request for OTP on their registered mobile number instead. After this, click on Link Aadhaar on the webpage.

Via SMS, the PAN can be linked to Aadhaar by sending a message to either 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN

To resolve any errors in the PAN Aadhaar linking process, the Income Tax Department has started an online facility for correction in names and other information present on Aadhaar and PAN cards.

The IT department has updated two links on its site: one that takes the user to the application page for PAN (Indian national or foreigner) and the second link redirects the user to a page wherein you can update all the necessary changes. An individual can also log on to the AADHAAR SSUP (Self Service Update Portal). They can also upload scanned copies of the required documents.

