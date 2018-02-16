Pariksha Par Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi

Continuing his charcha theme, a sequel of sorts of his very popular Chai Pe Charcha, PM Modi will address students from across the country at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. The prime minister will interact with students through a video conference and address their examination-related queries. Students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to follow the live telecast on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube, and all government websites.

The students could also ask him questions and address their concerns in this session that comes weeks ahead of board exams.

Students from 2,000 schools and colleges are scheduled to attend the event. Around 10 crore students are expected to take part in the programme, out of which 10 will get a chance to ask him questions directly.

Last week, PM Modi asked students to address their concerns on the Narendra Modi and MyGov app, and use the hashtag ExamWarriors on Twitter.



This interactive session comes days after the launch of PM Modi's book 'Exam Warriors'. In the book the prime minister addresses ways that students could adapt to remain calm before exams. He asks them to be 'warriors and not worriers'.

The book is a series of anecdotes from PM Modi's growing-up years.