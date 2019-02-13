PM Modi mocks Rahul in his last Parliamentary speech, says 'no earthquakes during our tenure'

In his last parliamentary address ahead of General elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scoffed at Congress President Rahul for his infamous hug and wink to him. "We know the difference between a genuine and forced hug." He said.
Lauding his government's work, Modi highlighted the work NDA government has done in the past 5 years towards making India a better democracy and economy.
Wednesday marks the last day of the Budget session and the conclusion of the 16th Lok Sabha ahead of the General elections.
Here are the highlights of Modi's last Lok Sabha speech:-
- I want to appreciate the role of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Ji in conducting the proceedings of the House.
- India's self-confidence is at an all time high. I consider this to be a very positive sign because such confidence gives an impetus to development.
- Several sessions in this Lok Sabha had good productivity. This is a very good sign. I appreciate M Venkaiah Naidu and late Ananth Kumar Hegde ji for their service as minister of parliamentary affairs.
- We did not see any earthquake in last 5 years. But such is the power of democracy that nothing happened
- We bid goodbye with 85 per cent outcome of our work as eight of 17 sessions of this Lok Sabha had over 100 per cent productivity.
- We know the difference between a genuine and forced hug.
- India has worked towards curbing global warming. The world is discussing global warming and India made an effort in the form of the International Solar Alliance to mitigate this menace.
- We have made a mark globally because of our mandate." All global agencies rate India highly.
- The world has recognized our government with a full mandate.
- Yoga is now recognized across the world.
- 203 bills out of 219 bills passed in our tenure.
- We made strict laws against black money, curbed corruption. We did everything needed to curb black money and corruption.
- It is this Lok Sabha that passed the GST. The GST process revealed the spirit of cooperation and bipartisanship.
- We passed GST bill at midnight without taking any credit.
- We stunned the world with our implementation of Aadhaar.
- Our Government took many positive steps for uplifting the poor
- Parliament removed 1400 archaic laws.
- Lok sabha deserves credit for passing laws for poor.
- People have flown big aircrafts but our democracy is bigger.
- I thank all politicians across party lines. I have learnt a lot from all of you in these 5 years.