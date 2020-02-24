'People take great joy in watching DDLJ, Sholay across the world,' says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump took to the stage at Motera Stadium to heap praises on Bollywood and cricket. "All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay," he said to massive cheering from the crowd. He also called Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli "the greatest in the world". "This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers to come out, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world," said POTUS.

Upon hearing praises about their favourite cricketers from Donald Trump himself, the crowd at the Motera stadium started cheering.

US President Donald Trump: All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/CHvedzlXQh ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Namaste Trump event was organised on the lines of the Howdy Modi programme that was jointly addressed by PM Modi and President Trump during PM's Houston trip. Approximately 1 lakh people gathered for this event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly were also present at the mega event. Apart from them, several cricketing legends such as Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar also made their presence felt in the Namaste Trump mega event in Gujarat.

Trump, who arrived for his maiden visit to India today, was welcomed by PM Modi at the Ahmedabad International Airport. The US President arrived with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

A ministerial delegation including the Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the Senior Advisor Stephen Miller has also arrived with the US President on his maiden India visit. The POTUS and the First Lady left for Agra to visit to the Taj Mahal after the mega event.

