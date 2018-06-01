Petrol 14 paise cheaper, LPG cylinders nearly Rs 50 costlier

Just when India was beginning to celebrate further softening of petrol and diesel prices today - now down 14 paise and 11 paise per litre respectively in three days - comes a new blow: LPG cylinders are now costlier.

IndianOil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, today revised the prices of its non-subsidised 14.2 kg Indane cylinders - its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) brand - by Rs 48 in Delhi. The new price is Rs 698.50 per cylinder, reversing a steady fall since December 1, 2017. The price of subsidised cylinders also went up by Rs 2.34 per cylinder to Rs 493.55 in the capital.

The other metros have it worse - the hike in non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders varies from Rs 48.50 in Mumbai to Rs 49.50 in Kolkata and Chennai. The subsidised cylinders in these three cities now cost Rs 2.37-2.42 more per cylinder.

The price of commercial LPG cylinders, used in hotels, restaurants, has gone up by Rs 77.

To remind you, households annually are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at the subsidised rates. Extra cylinders have to be bought at market rate, or the non-subsidised rates.

Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, meanwhile, have been hiked by a steep 7.17 per cent - or Rs 4,688 per kilolitre - in Delhi. The price hike in the other metros range between Rs 4,702 - 4,853 per kilolitre. This is the second price hike in as many months, taking ATF prices to the highest level since October 2014. Domestic airlines are sure to pass on the burden to air passengers in the next few days. IndiGo has already set that ball rolling with Rs 400 extra fuel surcharge on air tickets.