Fuel fury! Petrol breaches Rs 91 mark in Mumbai; inches closer to Rs 84 in Delhi

Petrol has crossed Rs 91 per litre in Mumbai and it is close to touching Rs 84 in the national capital. Both petrol and diesel have seen up to Rs 34 paise rise across metropolitan cities of India on Monday. Delhi has seen 24 paise surge in petrol from yesterday's price, while petrol has been up by 14 paise in Mumbai. Similarly diesel has been increased by 30 paise in Delhi and Rs 32 paise in Mumbai. Here are the prices of petrol and diesel across four major cities as per the Indian Oil's daily pricing formula.

1. Delhi: Petrol Rs 83.73 per litre, up 24 paise; diesel Rs 75.09 per litre, up 30 paise

2. Mumbai: Petrol Rs 91.08 per litre, up 14 paise; diesel Rs 79.72 per litre, up 32 paise

3. Chennai: Petrol Rs 87.07 per litre, up 27 paise; diesel Rs 79.42 per litre, up 34 paise

4. Kolkata: Petrol Rs 85.53 per litre, up 23 paise; diesel Rs 76.94 per litre, up 30 paise

Globally, crude oil is also seeing a continuous upside trend. Brent crude oil has hit an all-time high of $83.24 since November 2014 ahead of the United State's sanctions against Iran oil import which kickstart from the next month. The most-active Brent crude futures were trading at $83.24 per barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.3 per cent, a four-year high, while West Texas Intermediate has also jumped to $73.63 per barrel.

Reuters quoted ANZ bank saying that "the market is eyeing oil prices at $100 per barrel". There had been expectations China would ignore US sanctions. However, China's Sinopec is halving loadings of crude oil from Iran this month, in a sign that pressure from Washington is having an effect, said the agency.

India too could consider reducing its oil supply from Iran or cut it to zero, though Iran Foreign Minister last week said, "Our Indian friends have always been categorical in terms of their intention to continue economic cooperation and (the) import of oil from Iran". Experts suggest India could consider buying crude oil in rupee instead of dollar from Iran. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump last week approached Saudi Arabia's King Salman to increase crude oil supply to make up for the Iran sanctions, which will be effective from November. Iran exports around 1.5 million barrels (per day), and is the third largest OPEC oil exporter.

Edited by Manoj Sharma