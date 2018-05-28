When will petrol, diesel get cheaper? Drop in global crude prices raises hopes

Fuel prices have continued to scale new peaks for 15th day in a row today. Petrol is now up by close to Rs 4 per litre since the 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus ended on May 13 while diesel is up by over Rs 3 per litre.

But with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies recently signalling that they are considering boosting oil supply in the second half of the year, things might be turning for the better. According to Bloomberg, on Friday, Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced a shift in policy that all but gave a green light for a market sell-off, following a meeting with his Russian counterpart in St. Petersburg.

The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that "We're not interested in an endless rise in the price of energy and oil. I would say we're perfectly happy with $60 a barrel. Whatever is above that can lead to certain problems for consumers, which also isn't good for producers."

On April 20, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show his displeasure at the spiking oil prices. "Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts of Oil all over the place, including the fully loaded ships at sea, Oil prices are artificially Very High! No good and will not be accepted!" he had tweeted.

To remind you, OPEC's 13 (now 14) member countries and 11 (now 10) non-OPEC oil producing countries had started to withhold output in January 2017 to reduce excessive global stockpiles that had depressed oil prices since 2014. They had decided on voluntary production adjustments of around 1.8 million barrels per day, which caused global oil prices to jump from around $30 per barrel in 2016 to over $80 per barrel earlier this month.

According to the news company, OPEC officials were in a meeting at the opulent Ritz-Carlton hotel in Jeddah on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast at the time and Trump's tweet prodded them to respond. The big fear lurking in their minds was Washington's potential revival of the so-called "No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act," which proposed that the organisation be held accountable for anticompetitive behaviour. Concerns were reportedly fanned when a sub-committee in the U.S. House of Representatives held a rare hearing on the NOPEC Act last week.

No wonder, Saudi Arabia, the de-facto OPEC leader as well as top producer Russia made a sudden U-turn on their current stance and said that they were discussing raising oil production by some 1 million barrels per day. Citing sources, the report added that Russia is in favour of a larger increase of about 800,000 barrels a day. We will know either ways next month after the upcoming June policy meeting of the OPEC/non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Vienna. The biggest agenda for the meeting reportedly is to figure out which countries will henceforth increase output production, and by how much.

Friday's developments have caused the price of benchmark Brent crude oil to dip for the third day straight. It was reportedly trading 2 per cent lower at $74.91 per barrel as of this morning. Brent crude futures were at $75.34 per barrel this morning, down 6.4 percent from peaks reached earlier in May.

So why hasn't this price drop found its way to your local petrol pump? That's because courtesy the 19-day freeze in fuel price hikes, current domestic retail prices are yet to be aligned with the international fuel price, which reportedly jumped by nearly $5 a barrel in the interim period. India will likely have to bear even more fuel price hikes over the next few days till the domestic and global prices realign.

Of course, things will be markedly different if the government does intervene with its proposed subsidy-sharing plan with domestic oil producers like ONGC and/or announce an excise duty cut on fuel.





