Petrol touches Rs 84 in Delhi, diesel breaches Rs 80 mark in Mumbai; crude oil at 4-year high of $85.85

Petrol and diesel prices surged up to 23 paise on Thursday, showing no signs of respite to the common people. While petrol has touched Rs 84 per litre in Delhi, diesel prices were pushed a little further to Rs 75.45 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel crossed the Rs 80 mark for the first time, recording 21 paise rise from the previous hike. Petrol is already being sold at over Rs 92 per litre in several districts of Maharashtra as well as Bihar.

Despite a continuous price rise in fuel, the Centre and many state governments have refused to cut tax levied on fuel. The Central government charges Rs 19.48 excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 on diesel. The deal commission comes out to be around Rs 3.66, while VAT varies among states. For Delhi, VAT on petrol, including VAT on dealer commissioner, is around Rs 17.80.

Some states -- Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka -- have slashed VAT to pass on the benefits to people, but most other states seem to be clueless of the problems people are facing due to the continuously rising petrol and diesel prices. This year alone, petrol and diesel prices have been spiked by over Rs 13.91 and 15.59, respectively, in the national capital. Prices have seen a similar hike in other metro cities as well.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel across four major cities as per the Indian Oil's daily pricing formula.

Delhi: Petrol Rs 84 per litre, up 15 paise; diesel Rs 75.45 per litre, up 20 paise

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 91.34 per litre, up 14 paise; diesel Rs 80.10 per litre, up 21 paise

Chennai: Petrol Rs 87.34 per litre, up 16 paise; diesel Rs 79.80 per litre, up 23 paise

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 85.80 per litre, up 15 paise; diesel Rs 77.30 per litre, up 20 paise

The global trends in oil are also disturbing. Brent crude oil is already past the four-year high at $85.85 per barrel. Brent on Wednesday had hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel. However, prices fell a bit after the US raised inventories and sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output, reported Reuters.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 also marked $76.11 a barrel, down 30 cents, or 0.4 per cent, its all-time high since 2014.

HSBC in its fourth quarter Global Economics outlook has already said that "our oil analysts believe there is now a growing risk it (crude) could touch $100 per barrel". Reuters had earlier quoted ANZ Bank saying that "the market is eyeing oil prices at $100 per barrel".

The US sanctions on Iran's energy industry, when it would come into effect on November 5, could potentially spike the petrol, diesel and LPG prices further in India. The Indian oil refiners buy Iranian crude at $3-5 a barrel discount to the other crude grades in the Middle East. The benefits include the $2-4 discount for a barrel of crude; $1 a barrel freight subsidies; and the extended payment facilities, say industry experts. The $5 increase in the landed cost of crude will translate into around Rs 2 change in petrol and diesel prices in India.

Edited by Manoj Sharma