Petrol, diesel prices increased again; check the rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices went up by more than 10 paise in the national capital and the business capital of the country. The petrol price in Mumbai continues to inch closer to Rs 90. It crossed the Rs 80-mark for the first time in New Delhi yesterday. The primary transportation fuel saw a hike of 12 paise, whereas diesel went up by 11 paise across major cities in India.

Petrol price reached Rs 80.50 per litre in New Delhi, whereas in Mumbai, buyers have to pay Rs 87.89 for every litre of petrol. Diesel price in New Delhi was at Rs 72.61 per litre on Sunday, whereas in Mumbai, it rose to Rs 77.09. These are once again the highest ever fuel prices for the two cities.

The prices continued to rise in other metro cities of India too. In Chennai, each litre of petrol now costs Rs 83.66, whereas diesel prices are at Rs 76.75 per litre. Petrol prices in Kolkata today were at Rs 83.39 per litre and diesel prices at Rs 75.46 per litre.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties continue to gear up for their nationwide strike on September 10 in protest against the continuously rising petrol prices. Now, Shiv Sena has joined the mix too, criticising the government for its inability to put a check on the fuel prices. Posters by Shiv Sena have appeared across Mumbai against the hike in fuel prices, mocking it as the 'acche din' promised by the BJP government.

The main opposition party Congress has asked the Centre to cut down excise duty on fuel, as was done by previous governments to keep prices in check each time oil prices surged globally. The government however has shown no interest in taking a step in this direction. To this end, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has argued that the global oil prices are volatile and have shown no linear movement.

