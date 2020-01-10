Petrol prices surge 82 paise, diesel Rs 1.09 in first ten days of January 2020

Petrol prices has increased by 15 paise and diesel prices increased by 11-12 paise across the Golden Quadrilateral on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol prices have shoot up to 82 paise since January 1, 2020 in Delhi. On 1 January, prices of petrol were at Rs 75.14 whereas, on January 10, it were at Rs 75.96 . During the same interval, in Mumbai, the prices have risen by over Rs 1. From Rs 80.79, petrol has touched Rs 81.55 in Mumbai today. In Kolkata also, petrol prices have surged by Rs 1, since January 1. The petrol prices on January 1 were Rs 77.79 and on Friday it were Rs 78.54. In Chennai the petrol price was at Rs 78.92 per litre on Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel went up by Rs 1.09 in first ten days of January 2020. In Delhi, the diesel is available at Rs 69.05 per litre on Friday. And, in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, diesel prices stood at Rs 72.41 per litre, Rs 71.42 and Rs 72.97 per litre, respectively.

On Thursday, state-run oil marketing companies hiked the pump price of petrol and diesel by 6-8 paise and 15-16 paise per litre respectively across the country.

The prices of fuel in the country are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

Also read: US-Iran conflict: Petrol costs Rs 75.54 per litre in Delhi now, highest in more than a year

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise as brent crude price crosses $70 mark