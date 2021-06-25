scorecardresearch
Philippines health regulator grants emergency use approval to Covaxin

Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said

The Philippines' food and drug agency said on Friday it has approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech has received "full emergency use authorisation" for its Covaxin brand after the company completed documentary requirements," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news briefing.

