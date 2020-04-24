PM Modi's address to panchayats highlights: PM announces two projects, launches app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several gram panchayats across the country on Friday and launched a unified e-GramSwaraj portal and mobile app on National Panchayati Raj Day. Prime Minister interacted with various panchayat heads through video conferencing. PM Modi launched the unified e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile app on this occasion as part of a new initiative aimed at providing Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement gram panchayat development plan (GPDP).

Here are the key highlights from the Prime Minister's address to the sarpanches:

On internet connectivity in villages: "There was a time when less than 100 hundred panchayats across the country were connected to broadband. Today, broadband has reached more than 1.25 lakh panchayats," he said.

Projects for Gram Panchayats: Prime Minister launched 2 projects for Gram Panchayats today: e-GramSwaraj and Swamitva Yojana. The e-GramSwaraj portal and app will help in simplifying accounting application for Panchayati raj and will serve as a single platform to account for gram Panchayat's day to day activities. This app will ensure transparency in gram Panchayat's day to day working, efficient record keeping as the GramSwaraj app will be accessible to every villager. Another big project is the Swamitva Yojana launched by the Central government. Under this project, household areas will be mapped via drones. Title deed will be given to property owners post mapping. Swamitva Yojana is already in its trial phase in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Do Gaj Doori: "Indian villages have become a subject of research for international scientists as well as scientists and researchers back home. You have given the 'Do Gaj doori' mantra to the world to combat COVID-19 without using lofty words like social distancing and lockdown. It is because of you that the world is discussing how India has managed to combat COVID-19," said PM Modi on social distancing.

Self reliance: PM Modi said that the coronavirus pandemic has taught that we have to become self dependent.

Advancing India: It is true that we are faced with obstacles and problems but resolve to keep moving forward with new energy, finding new ways to work, saving the country and advancing the country is strong, he said.

Sanitisation: There should be a sanitisation campaign in villages to ensure minimal spread of novel coronavirus. The Prime Minister also urged the gram panchayats to make quarantine centres for people coming from cities and to help people with essential needs.

Fake news: "Fake news around COVID-19 needs to be avoided and we need to be alert while posting anything on social media platforms. I am shocked to see that misinformation around what and what not to eat during this time is being spread at an unprecedented pace," said the Prime Minister.

Protection against coronavirus: PM Modi said, "We have to keep in mind that physical distance, covering the mouth with face cover or mask and frequent cleaning of our hands is extremely important. In the coming days, these measures will protect us from this disease."

Healthcare: He said that efforts are being made to ensure that poor people in rural areas get the best of heathcare facilities. Ayushman Bharat Yojana has proven to be a big relief for the poor in villages, he said. "Under this, nearly one crore patients have received free treatment in hospitals," said PM Modi.

Solidarity: I am sure that all of you will definitely defeat corona with your collective efforts, your solidarity and your determination. With this belief, I once again wish all your colleagues on Panchayati Raj Day.

