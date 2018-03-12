PM Modi, French Prez Macron join hands to work on world's largest nuclear plant in Jaitapur

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India, joined hands with PM Modi to build the world's largest nuclear plant in India. The leaders urged Electricite de France SA and Nuclear Power Corp, India's atomic power producer to accelerate discussions on the project that has continued for a decade now already. Work on the project is likely to start by December at the site in Jaitapur, Maharashtra.

"Once installed, the Jaitapur project will be the largest nuclear power plant in the world, with a total capacity of 9.6 gigawatts," a joint statement by both the governments said. The leaders also "welcomed the understanding shared by the two parties on the enforcement of India's rules and regulations on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damages applicable to the Jaitapur project."

In 2009, Areva SA signed an agreement with Nuclear Power Corp. In 2016, after the restructuring of Areva, Electricite de France SA signed an agreement with India to supply six nuclear reactors at Jaitapur. EDF will carry on the research and purchase the components for two reactors, while some of these responsibilities would be given to local companies.

The French President also went to UP's Mirzapur to inaugurate a solar power plant of 100 MW. PM Modi had reached his constituency, Varanasi, to welcome Macron before leaving for Mirzapur. They were also accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

The leaders also took a boat ride from Assi to Dashaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi before meeting artisans at the Deen Dayal Hastkala Sankul in Bada Lalpur.

Apart from this, the leaders also signed 14 pacts in areas ranging from defence, security to nuclear energy and agreeing to hold biennial summits between top leaders from both the countries.

The French President has also announced an additional investment of 700 million euros for global solar energy generation by 2022. Earlier, the country had pledged 300 million euros for promoting solar energy across the globe.