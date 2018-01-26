PM Modi greets countrymen on 69th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted citizens on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day celebrations. "Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind (sic)," PM Modi said in a tweet. India will be showcasing its military prowess, culture and diversity in the presence of heads of the 10 ASEAN nations who will attend the event at the Rajpath as chief guests.

There will be a march past by the Army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag at the Republic Day parade, where 23 tableaux, including those representing various states, ministries will roll down the Rajpath.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the nation. He said: "This is a day for all of us to celebrate and honour our nation and our sovereignty. This is a day to remember with gratitude the enormous efforts and sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters whose blood and sweat gave us Independence and created our Republic. Above all, this is a day to cherish our republican values."

The national capital has been put under a security blanket with thousands of security personnel, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters deployed in view of the Republic Day parade that will be attended by ASEAN leaders.

