PM Modi greets people on Diwali, reaches Jaisalmer to celebrate festival with soldiers despite COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday, November 14. Taking to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the nation, PM Modi hoped for the festival to bring "brightness and happiness" to everyone.

The festival of lights is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted.





Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020 The prime minister had on Friday, November 13, shared a clip from his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in which he appealed to every household in India to light a diya as a mark of respect for the soldiers who "fearlessly protect our nation." Also Read: PM Modi asks people to buy local products this festive season; promote 'local for Diwali' "This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," PM Modi tweeted. This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words cant do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Continuing with his tradition of celebrating Diwali with armed forces, the prime minister reached Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday to spend the festival of lights with the soldiers posted on the Western border.

PM Modi has maintained the ritual of visiting forward areas since 2014, the year he took charge as Prime Minister. He went to Siachen that year, which is the world's highest battleground. This year, too, PM Modi will keep up with the practice despite the COVID-19 pandemic.