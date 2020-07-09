PM Modi lauds Varanasi's corona warriors for helping needy during COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the people of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, for their continued efforts, and enthusiasm amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He commended the authorities, people, and NGOs alike for helping the needy during the coronavirus pandemic and appealed to the citizens to strictly comply with the government's guidelines to impede the further spread of the deadly virus.

PM Modi was interacting with the representatives of Varanasi-based NGOs through video conferencing. Hailing their resolve and enthusiasm as inspiring, the Prime Minister said that Kashi (another name for Varanasi) has resolutely countered this unprecedented crisis situation.

"Kashi is full of hope and enthusiasm amid this crisis,... Coronavirus us nothing in front of Kashi, this city gives pace to the world" PM Modi said, extending his wishes amid the holy month of saavan.

Referring to the size and population of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that with around 24 crore people, the state managed to check the pace of coronavirus spread.

He also highlighted that those with the infection are also recovering fast.

PM Modi said Brazil, with an almost similar population, has seen thousands of deaths due to COVID-19 but in UP, the deaths were limited to nearly 800.

He said Varanasi can emerge as an export hub and develop as a key centre of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign in the coming days.

"With proper support, Varanasi can emerge as a leading export hub. It can lead as an example in making India self-reliant (Atmanirbhar)," he said.

A release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also noted the contribution of the people of the city through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration ensured timely availability of food to those in need.

"Over 100 organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits via food cell of district administration through individual efforts," the release underscored.

Furthermore, these organisations also played an important role in the distribution of masks, sanitisers, and have also been honoured as 'corona warriors' by the district administration.