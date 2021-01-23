PM Modi launches drive to distribute land pattas to lakhs of landless adivasis in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a drive to distribute land 'pattas' to 1.06 lakh landless indigenous Assamese families. PM Modi visited Sivasagar in Assam on Saturday morning where he distributed land allotment certificates to the indigenous people.

The PM said lakhs of adivasis, indigenous Assamese families were deprived of land ownership rights even decades after Independence.

PM Modi said, "When BJP had formed the government in Assam, there were nearly 6 lakh landless people in Assam. But the Sonowal government will provide land pattas to those landless people. More than 2.25 lakh landless people have received land pattas and now 1 lakh people will be added."

Giving a boost to the BJP's campaign in Assam which will go to polls in a few months, PM Modi said, "NDA government has always kept preservation of the Assamese culture as its foremost intention behind implementing policies, including protection of the Assamese language and promotion of its literature."

PM Modi also praised the Sarbananda Sonowal government for effective handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Assam. "The way the Assam government handled COVID-19 is praiseworthy. I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal to all to get vaccinated," said PM Narendra Modi.

CM Sonowal said, "Prime Minister Modi is the biggest well-wisher of Assam and its people. The development of Assam and the northeast region is due to his support."

Also read: Amit Shah pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

Also read: Budget 2021: Halwa ceremony to kickstart budget process to be held today