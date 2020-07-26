PM Modi to address radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. The programme is hosted on the last Sunday of every month.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM."

PM Modi had even asked people to send in their anecdotes on how collective efforts brought positive changes in their lives. "I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th!" he tweeted earlier.

In the previous Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi spoke about the Galwan Valley crisis. "India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces... their spirit and sacrifice are venerable," he had said. He also urged people to be alert and maintain hygiene protocol for coronavirus. "As compared to lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during unlock. If you don't wear masks, follow social distancing and other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless," he had said.

