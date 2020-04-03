PM Modi plans for staggered exit from lockdown; asks state govts for help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, asked chief ministers to send suggestions on a joint strategy for a "staggered" exit from the lockdown. He also urged the CMs to focus on COVID-19 containment measures - testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine- in a coordinated manner to ensure minimum loss of life.

As India continues to witness a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths, PM Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers via video-conferencing on Thursday (April 2). He told CMs of the states that it was imperative to work on a war footing, identify hotspots, encircle them and ensure that the infection does not spread out.

During the interaction, the prime minister informed the state leaders about speculations of a "possible second wave" of the spread of the virus in some countries.

He appealed to the leaders to reach out to community leaders and social welfare organisations at state, district, town and block levels to build up a united front based on community-approach in the battle against the pandemic.

PM asked the states to tap into the resource pool of AYUSH doctors, organise online training and utilise para-medical staff, National Cadet Corps and National Social Service volunteers to increase the strength of doctors.

Modi thanked the state governments for supporting the decision of lockdown. He praised how all the states have worked together as a team to flatten the curve of coronavirus.

Further, the PM talked about setting up "Crisis Management Groups" at district level and appointment of District Surveillance Officers to improve coordination between the states and the centre.

The chief ministers thanked the prime minister for his leadership, continuous guidance and support amid pandemic. They appreciated him for taking the bold and timely decision of lockdown which has helped check the spread of the virus in the country.

The chief ministers also spoke about strengthening the medical workforce, provision of telemedicine and mental health counseling, distribution of food and other essentials to those in need and taking care of migrant workers.

