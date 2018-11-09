PM Modi says sitting in AC rooms, Urban Maoists have ruined the lives of adivasis

While addressing an election rally in Chattisgarh's Jagdalpur on Friday, PM Narendra Modi accused "Urban Maoists" of exploiting the adivasis. The PM also asked why the Congress party was supporting them. "Urban Maoists live in AC surroundings, move around in big cars and their children study abroad, but they ruin the lives of our poor adivasi here through remote control. Why is Congress supporting these urban Maoists?" the PM said.

"Will you forgive such people?" he asked, adding that whenever the government acts against them the Urban Maoists take to the streets.

The PM also said that he urges the people of Bastar to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress leaders who he said "on one hand try to shield the Urban Maoists, and in Chattisgarh, they speak about freeing the state from Maoists".

In August, many left-leaning activists were arrested on the charges of abetting Maoists. These activists were arrested following the probe on Elgar Parishad that was held on the eve of the Bhima Koregaon violence. Human rights activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and writer and Maoist ideologue P Varavara Rao were the arrested activists.

Upon the arrests, BJP President Amit Shah had accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of creating a hue and cry over the arrests of Urban Naxals. Amit Shah said at a BJP workers' gathering that these activists wanted guns and mortars and were plotting to kill Modi.

The PM also further added that the previous Congress-led government ignored developmental work in the state. The PM also accused the Congress of dehumanising the Dalits and the underprivileged and looking at them only from the view of vote bank.