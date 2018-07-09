PM Modi, South Korean President to inaugurate Samsung's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in today inaugurated Samsung's largest mobile phone manufacturing facility at Sector 81 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The 35-acre first-of-its-kind facility is expected to double Samsung's manufacturing capacity in the country.

"Today is an important day in making India a manufacturing hub. The investment of Rs 5,000 crore by Samsung will strengthen India-South Korea relations,"PM Modi said. The newly-opened plant which has the capacity to manufacture 1 crore phones per month is expected to create 1,000 more jobs in the country.

Samsung, a world leader in smartphone market, has been associated with the lives of millions of Indians, the Prime Minister said, adding that there is hardly any middle-class family in India who doesn't own a Samsung product.

Giving a thumbs up to his government's Make In India initiative, PM Modi said, "Make in India initiative is getting support from all across the world. India has become number 2 in mobile phone manufacturing." Over 30 per cent of the production at Samsung's Noida manufacturing facility will be exported.

"In the last four years, the number of mobile phone manufacturing facilities has gone up from 2 to 120 and 50 such factories are in Noida. More than four lakh jobs have been created as a result," Prime Minister added.

Currently, Samsung manufactures over 60 million smartphones annually in India and with the new plant, it is expected to manufacture nearly 120 million mobile phones. India has around 40 crore smartphone users and nearly 32 crore people use broadband.

Last year in June, the consumer electronics major had announced that it would invest Rs 4,915 crore to double its manufacturing capacity for smartphones and refrigerators at its Noida plant. In a statement issued then, Samsung said: "The expansion of the plant on an additional 35 acres of land adjacent to the current facility will double the production capacity of both mobile phones and refrigerators."

Announcing the investment last year, the South Korean giant said that it would position the Noida plant as a major production hub and create about 5,000 new jobs. "The investment reaffirms Samsungs commitment to Make- in-India and Make-for-India and to the state of Uttar Pradesh," Samsung India had stated in a statement. Samsung has two manufacturing plants and five research and development centres in India. The company has one design centre in Noida with workforce of over 70,000 people.

Speaking on the new investment, a Samsung official had said that the latest investment in Noida plant would double the production capacity of smartphones. "The capacity for refrigerators would double to 3 million units per annum against 1.5 million at present, and for TV panels to 2.6 million units from 1.3 million," the official had said.