PM Modi to address BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' rally in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Rajasthan in Tonk city, where he will address the 'Vijay Sankalp rally'.

This would be his first visit to the state after state Assembly elections in December last year when the Congress thrashed Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state assembly elections after securing 100 seats out of the 200.

Media reports suggested that the security arrangements had been beefed up at the venue of the public gathering in Tonk and at Jaipur airport by the Rajasthan police and intelligence agencies, following an input from the central agencies.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi will start his party's poll campaign from north Karnataka on March 9.

Commenting on the PM's rally, a BJP spokesperson reportedly said party-level preparations for the public meeting have been completed and it was reviewed by senior police and civic officials.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, which was created in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the country's longest LPG pipeline that will cater to growing demand for cooking gas to a large chunk of population. State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is laying 1,987-kilometre LPG pipeline from Gujarat coast to Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh via Ahmedabad (in Gujarat), Ujjain, Bhopal (in Madhya Pradesh), Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Lucknow (in Uttar Pradesh).

The line carries 2.5 million tonne of LPG annually. GAIL also has a 623-km Vizag-Secunderabad pipeline. IOC also has a 274-km pipeline from Panipat in Haryana to Jalandhar.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar