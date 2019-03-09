PM Modi to address mega rally in Greater Noida today; to inaugurate Archaeology institute, new Metro section, power plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold a public rally in Greater Noida on Saturday. He will also inaugurate projects worth several crores, including Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology at Knowledge Pak-II in Greater Noida. A statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya will also be inaugurated at the institute. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology comes under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said a government statement. Apart from this, PM Modi will also inaugurate Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City Section of the Metro. This new section will provide a convenient and faster mode of transport for the residents of Noida. The new 6.6km Metro section, which is an extension of Delhi Metro's Blue Line, will provide much-need relief to the area residents.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two thermal Power Plants in UP on Saturday. One of them is 1,320 MW Super Thermal Power Project at Khurja in Bulandshahar. The power project will be based on supercritical technology with two units of capacity 660 MW each equipped with the latest emission control technology to protect the environment. The plant has high efficiency and uses less fuel to generate power.

A government statement said the Khurja plant will transform the power deficit situation of the northern region, particularly Uttar Pradesh and will benefit Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. PM Modi will also launch the 1,320 MW thermal power plant at Buxar in Bihar through video conferencing. This thermal power plant is also based on supercritical technology with two units of 660 MW each.

PM Modi on Friday said four metro projects had been inaugurated across the country this week, the foundation of another has been laid and one more section of Delhi Metro in Noida will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Came back to Delhi from Ghaziabad via the Metro. Had delightful interactions with fellow passengers.

He flagged off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's 23-km North-South corridor through video conference from Kanpur on Friday and inaugurated the 9.63-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section in Ghaziabad, which is an extension of the Delhi Metro's Red Line. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Agra Metro Rail project. On Monday, he had inaugurated a 6.5-km stretch of phase one of the Ahmedabad Metro train service in that city. After inaugurating the stretch, connecting Vastral to Apparel park area, Modi had also taken a ride in the Metro.

