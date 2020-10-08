PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada via video conferencing on Thursday evening.



At around 6:30 PM today, would be delivering the keynote address at the Annual Invest India Conference. This is organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada. Will speak on aspects relating to the economy. https://t.co/JcPJ9j1p3G Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination, an official statement said.

The conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities among others, it said.

Also read: PM Modi greets IAF on foundation day; lauds their bravery, dedication