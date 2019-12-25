'PM Modi is right, no talks on nationwide NRC yet,' says Amit Shah

Days after Prime Minister Modi clarified that there were no talks of bringing NRC (National Register of Citizens) across the country, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the PM was right and there was no discussion on the matter.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Amit Shah said, "There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now. PM Modi was right and there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament."

Addressing a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the state assembly election, PM Modi on Sunday said that there had been no discussion, no talk on an NRC for India.

The home minister, however, had said that NRC would be implemented across India during the debate on Citizenship Act in Parliament. Shah also admitted that there might be a lack of communication on the Citizenship Amendment Act. "There may be a lack of communication, I have no problem in accepting that. But you can watch my speech in the Parliament, I have clearly mentioned that the National Population Register would not affect anyone's citizenship," he said in an interview with ANI.

In the interview, which was aired hours after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR), the home minister said that it has no link with NRC. "There is no link between National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), I am clearly stating this today."

The minister said that while Census was held every 10 years and NPR was started by the UPA government and the government was carrying it forward as it was a "good exercise".

"NPR is register of population, NRC is register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes," Amit Shah said.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for conducting Census of India 2021 and NPR. Funds to the tune of Rs 8,754.23 crore have been sanctioned for Census 2021, whereas Rs 3,941.35 crore has been delegated for NPR. Census 2021 will cover the entire population of India, while NPR will also cover the entire population except in the state of Assam.

On the issues detention centres, Shah said, "Detention centres have nothing to do with CAA or NRC. Detention centres have been there in India for many years, they have not been built by the Modi government." He added these centres are only meant for illegal immigrants.

