PM Modi wishes President Ram Nath Kovind on his 74th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his 74th birthday on Tuesday, saying the country had gained from his insights and understanding of policy matters.

"One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.



Greetings to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday.



India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden.



May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2019

He said India had gained significantly from Kovind's insights and understanding of policy matters.

"May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," Modi said.

Kovind was born on this day in 1945 near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: 'Innovation, aspiration, application of tech to make India $5 trillion economy,' says PM Modi at IIT Madras

Also read: President Kovind's foreign visit: Pakistan denies India's request for use of its airspace