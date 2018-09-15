PM Modi holds economic review meet; Jaitley announces steps to revive rupee, bridge current account deficit

The government has decided to withdraw withholding tax on Masala bonds, allow some breathing space to foreign portfolio investments, and check non-essential imports and promote exports in order to arrest the decline in rupee and check the widening current account deficit. The steps were announced after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the prevailing issues in Indian economy.

Talking to media personnel after the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that external factors like policies adopted by the United States, trade tensions and skyrocketing crude oil prices are impacting economies like India, despite "strong fundamentals". He said that the government has decided on five steps to contain current account deficit, which has widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Several issues were discussed during the meeting and a call will be taken on them in coming days, the minister further added. More issues will be discussed in the meeting with the Prime Minister, Jaitley said. However, "there are some issues on which immediate action is needed," the minister said while announcing steps to increase inflow of foreign funds and check current account deficit.

One of the important decisions taken during today's meeting is that mandatory hedging condition for infrastructure loans will be reviewed. This relates to external commercial borrowing (ECB). It has also been decided to permit manufacturing entities to avail ECB facility with minimum maturity of one year, instead of the earlier limit of three years, Jaitley said.

Further, restrictions will be removed with respect to FPI exposure limit of 20 per cent in corporate bond portfolio to a single corporate group or company or entity and 50 per cent of any issue of corporate bond. The Reserve Bank of India had imposed these restrictions on FPIs earlier this year in April.

With regards to Masala bonds, Jaitley said it has been decided to do away with the withholding tax on bonds issued till March 2019. Bonds issued outside India, but denominated in Indian rupee are popularly called Masala bonds. The current withholding tax on such bonds is 5 per cent. Notably, no Masala bond has been issued so far in the current fiscal. Jaitley also informed that restrictions on Indian banks on marketing and underwriting of Masala bonds would be removed.

The Finance Minister further said that the government would restrict import of non-essential items and encourage exports. He, however, did not disclose the list of non-essential items which would be subject to import restrictions. These restrictions would reportedly also extend to private imports of such items.

"To address the issue of expanding CAD, the government will take necessary steps to cut down non-essential imports and increase exports. The commodities of which imports will be cut down will be decided after consultations with concerned ministries and will be WTO-compliant," he said.

Large trade deficit and rupee decline against the US dollar are putting pressure on the CAD, and these steps are likely to have a positive impact on the external sector. Jaitley said the government gives importance to fiscal deficit and expressed hope it would be contained.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the five measures announced today would definitely have a meaningful impact. "It is difficult to give a specific number. I think it should have an impact of $8-10 billion," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The emergency meeting was called in the backdrop of dire condition of the Indian rupee after it sunk to an all-time low of 72.91 against the US dollar on September 12 before closing at 71.84. The domestic currency recovered marginally earlier this week. Petrol and diesel prices have also touched record highs.

Edited by Vivek Punj with PTI inputs