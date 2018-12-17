PM's Smart City Mission fails to pick up pace; 33% projects completed so far

The Smart City Mission was one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key electoral promises in 2014. The scheme, launched on June 25, 2015, aimed to develop 100 cities across the country, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable. The total proposed investment in the selected cities under the scheme is over Rs 2.05 lakh crore. But according to government data, a mere 33% of the total 5,151 Smart City Mission projects have been completed or are under implementation, utilising 25% of the envisaged investment, The Hindu Business Line reported.

According to data presented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to the Lok Sabha, 2,342 projects worth Rs 90,929 crore have been tendered as of end November, of which 1,675 projects worth Rs 51,866 crore are under implementation or have been completed. In other words, a whopping 67% of the projects have either just been tendered or are yet to go through the process.

The good news is that scheme has been gaining traction in the past year. "The pace of implementation of projects has picked up significantly during the last one year. There has been a 290% increase in projects tendered, 332% increase in projects grounded/completed and 479% increase in projects completed since October 2017," the Ministry told Parliament.

Of the total investment in the scheme, the Centre is supposed to pitch in with Rs 100 crore per year for five years for each of the 100 selected cities. An equal amount, on matching basis, will have to be contributed by the state or urban local bodies. The balance - reportedly around 20% of the funding - is expected to come through a synergy of various programmes and public-private partnerships. According to the daily, Rs 13,846 crore has been released to state governments/Union Territories so far.

"It takes around 12-18 months to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV), procure project management consultants (PMC), hire necessary people, call tenders and issue work orders," the Ministry further informed Parliament. As of end November, all the selected cities had incorporated SPVs and constituted city-level advisory fora but 9 cities were yet to set up PMCs.

In January 2016, 20 cities were identified under the Smart Cities Mission, which are expected to complete their projects by 2019-20 or 2020-21. Another 13 cities were selected in May 2016, followed by 27 cities four months later, for which the deadline is 2019-20/2021-22. The 30 cities picked in the third round last year reportedly have to meet the target by 2020-21/2021-2. Finally, the nine cities chosen in January 2018, and Shillong the 100th city picked in June, are expected to complete their projects by 2020-21/2022-23.

Edited by Sushmita Agarwal