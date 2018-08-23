Noble gesture! Prakash Javadekar donates one month's salary to Kerala flood victims

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has donated one month's salary to the Kerala flood victims. In a letter of consent, Javadekar, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said he wants to dedicate his "one month's salary towards contribution to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation work in the floods affected areas of Kerala".

Javadekar also appealed to his ministry, and the teachers in universities and colleges across the country to donate at least a day's salary to the flood victims.

There has been unprecedented devastation in #Kerala due to floods . I have donated 1 month's salary to PM's National Relief Fund. I appeal to all employees of @HRDMinistry , Univ/College teachers & employees to donate atleast a day's salary for relief & rehab work. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/Ucv3bx4Hoo - Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2018

Kerala has suffered an economic loss to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore in the floods, which took away as many as 232 lives and displaced over 14 lakh people in the state. At least 32 people are still missing in flood-related incidents since August 8.

The government has already said that all donations to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund are exempted from tax under section 80(G). Also, financial contributions made to the NGOs working for the welfare of Kerala flood victims will get 50 per cent income tax rebate. Both these government bodies accept voluntary contributions from individuals, organisations and trusts.

People from all across the country have shown their love and support towards the flood victims. Payments company Paytm, which allows users an option to donate to Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund, has claimed to have collected over Rs 30 crore from 12 lakh users. The company had opened its services to collect donations on August 15. In its blog, the company said it would match amounts up to Rs 1 crore from its side. Users who want receipts can get it directly from the official website of the CM's relief fund.

