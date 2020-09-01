Pranab Mukherjee funeral today: Ex-President to be cremated with full state honours at 2 pm

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be cremated with full state honours on Tuesday. The funeral will be held at 2 pm.

His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Delhi for people to pay their last respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, chiefs of three defence services and other dignitaries reached his 10 Rajaji Marg home to pay homage to him.

Also Read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at the age of 84

Others who also paid their last respects to Mukherjee were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Meanwhile, the Centre and several other states have announced seven-day official mourning, from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect for the former president.

Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday at Army's Research and Referral Hospital, hours after his health deteriorated from suffering a septic shock due to lung infection.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was also tested COVID-19 positive on the same day.

Also Read: Infographic: Pranab Mukherjee's economic legacy

Mukherjee, one of India's most respected politicians, died following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

A seven-time parliamentarian and recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, he was one of the most admired and respected political figures.

Also Read: Remembering Pranab Mukherjee and his economic legacy