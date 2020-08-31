Pranab Mukherjee's health condition 'declines', in septic shock due to lung infection: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition has exacerbated after a lung infection. In a statement on Monday, Army Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi, stated that Mukherjee is in septic shock due to lung infection.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said.

Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma, being treated for lung infection, renal dysfunction

He has been in deep coma since a brain surgery earlier this month. The former President was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for a brain clot removal the same day. He later went on to develop renal and lung infections. Mukherjee had also tested positive for coronavirus. Doctors had previously said that the former President was haemodynamically stable as his blood circulation parameters like blood pressure, heart rate and pulse rate were normal.

His health parameters are being monitored round the clock by experts at Army R&R Hospital. After the news of his surgery emerged, people across the country wished for his well-being and several leaders took to Twitter to wish him speedy recovery.

Also read: Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve; still in deep coma, says Army R&R Hospital