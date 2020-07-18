'Proud of our brave, courageous soldiers,' says Rajnath Singh after Kupwara visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Following his visit, Rajnath Singh said that the country is proud of the brave and courageous soldiers who have been defending the country in every situation.

"Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers posted there. We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation", the Defence Minister tweeted.



Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.



We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation. pic.twitter.com/Chaqvf83Xq Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 18, 2020

Before visiting the forward post in the Kupwara district, Singh visited the holy Amarnath caves and offered his prayers. Rajnath Singh spent about an hour at the temple complex there. Singh reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir accompanied by the top brass of the military. He also asked the Indian Army to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from Pakistan.

Before his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Singh had visited Ladakh for a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the wake of border standoff with China.

While addressing the ITBP jawans at a forward post on the banks of Pangong Tso Lake, the Defence Minister said, "India is not a weak country. No power in the world can touch even an inch of India's land." Talking about the killing of 20 Indian Army officers in the violent clash at Galwan valley, Singh stated, "We will not allow the sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain."

Also read: India-China standoff: No world power can touch even an inch of Indian land, says Rajnath Singh