Public sector banks plunge into Rs 87,000 crore loss in FY18

Losses of public sector banks have touched a staggering Rs 87,370 crore during the financial year ended on March 31, 2018, with fraud-hit Punjab National Bank leading the pack as the biggest loss-maker. Of the 21 state-owned banks, only two banks, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank, posted profits during 2017-18.

Indian Bank posted the highest profit of Rs 1,259 crore and Vijaya Bank's profit was Rs 727 crore during the fiscal year. After factoring in the profit of these two banks, the net loss piled up by public sector banks works out to around Rs 85,370 crore in 2017-18 compared with a net profit of Rs 473.72 crore in 2016-17.

The 19 public sector banks together posted a net loss of Rs 87,357 crore during the fiscal year, according to the latest financial results that have come in for the last quarter (Jan-March) of 2017-18. All 21 banks had together posted a net profit of Rs 473.72 crore in 2016-17.

Punjab National Bank, which has been rocked by Rs 13,600-crore fraud perpetrated by rogue jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, posted a net loss of Rs 12,283 crore for 2017-18. In 2016-17, the Delhi-headquartered bank had posted a profit of Rs 1,325 crore.

PNB was followed by IDBI Bank, which saw its net loss shoot up to Rs 8,237.93 crore in the fiscal year from Rs 5,158.14 crore in the preceding year. The country's biggest bank, State Bank of India, went into a net loss of Rs 6,547.45 crore for the year compared with a net profit of Rs 10,484.1 crore in 2016-17. Indian banking sector is grappling with mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) and host of scams and frauds.

The NPA in the banking sector stood at Rs 8.31 lakh crore as of December 2017. Weak financials due to mounting bad loans have already pushed 11 banks, out of 21 state-owned banks, under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework of the RBI which imposes restrictions on their extending more loans and bars expansion plans.

The government is worried as the mounting losses will prevent banks from extending more credit to corporates and consumers which in turn will slow down the country economic growth rate. Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has announced setting up of a committee to submit recommendations within 15 days on setting up an Asset Reconstruction Company to resolve stressed accounts.

RBI BOND RULE POSES DANGER

The RBI on Wednesday tweaked an old rule relating to government bonds on Wednesday which market insiders say could add to the losses of state-run banks laden with bad debt. The central bank said investors in state government bonds will now have to value this debt at market prices, and not at a fixed mark-up that was allowed for years.

For years, the RBI had allowed investors in state government securities to value these holdings at a fixed markup of 25 basis points above the corresponding central government security. This allowed banks to mask actual trading losses, especially in recent quarters.

