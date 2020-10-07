Punjab health minister, who shared stage with Rahul in tractor rally, tests positive for coronavirus

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has been tested positive for coronavirus. Balbir had shared a stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a tractor rally in Sangrur on October 5, Monday.

Balbir was also seen along with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurmit Sodhi and Rajya Sabha and MP Deepender Hooda in three public rallies organised at Barnala Chowk of Sangrur city.

According to Punjab's nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, Balbir was feeling tired since the night of October 5. He had a mild fever, body ache, and throat pain. Thereafter, Balbir's samples were taken to a hospital and yesterday his test came positive. Balbir did not attend any function on Tuesday.

"The minister is stable and in isolation at home. People who have come in contact with him will also be tested," the doctor said.

Gandhi led a series of tractor rallies in the state for three days against the new laws. On Tuesday afternoon, he entered neighbouring Haryana to continue with the protests.

