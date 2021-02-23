Punjab imposes revised restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday imposed a set of revised restrictions in the state in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The Chief Minister along with health experts and senior officers reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state on Tuesday.

According to the revised restrictions, the number of people allowed in indoor gatherings has been lowered to 100 while only 200 people will be allowed at outdoor gatherings. This will be implemented from March 1 onwards, according to reports.

The Chief Minister has ordered strict enforcement of social distancing guidelines in the state. The policy of wearing face masks as protection against COVID-19 will also be strictly implemented in the state. The state will also ramp up coronavirus testing to 30,000 tests in a day.

The government will take a decision on cinema halls' occupancy after March 1, according to the daily. Singh has authorised deputy commissioners in Punjab to enforce night curfews in COVID-19 hotspots if they are necessary. Singh has also ordered for the presence of COVID-19 monitors in restaurants and marriage palaces.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has issued a warning for healthcare workers in the state. Sidhu has stated that healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to go on quarantine leave if they get infected with the coronavirus at a later date. Sidhu added that these healthcare workers will have to pay for their treatment themselves; the government will not bear the cost.

"The healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated to boost their immunity for COVID-19 despite being given repeated opportunities and in case they get the infection at a later stage, they will have to bear the cost of their treatment and they will not be allowed to avail quarantine/isolation leave," Sidhu explained in an official statement.

Punjab reported 389 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 1,78,847, according to the Health Ministry. While the number of active cases is at 3,167.

