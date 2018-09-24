Rafale deal: After Hollande's remarks, Congress moves CVC, seeks probe into 'scam'

Taking the fight over the Rafale deal to the next level, the Congress party on Monday moved the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), seeking registration of a case in the alleged 'corruption' in the defence deal between India and France. Before this, the Congress had requested the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to prepare a report on the alleged 'irregularity' in the deal. The Congress memorandum alleges a loss to the exchequer, and a national security concern over the selection of 'non-experienced' business group instead of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as part of the offset agreement. The delegation comprised senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Kapil Sibal.

Former French president Francois Hollande stoked a controversy on September 21 when he told a French journal, Mediapart, that the Reliance Defence was proposed as an offset partner by the Indian government and the French government had no say in it. However, he backtracked soon after, and told AFP news in Canada that he did not know whether Dassault was pressurised by the Indian government to work with Reliance and "only Dassault can comment on this".

Rebuffing the allegations of corruption, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told ANI that the deal is "clean and will not be cancelled". Jaitley said it is for the CAG to examine whether the planes were bought at a higher price or not. He asserted that the Rafale fighter jets are being purchased at a cheaper rate than what has been negotiated by the UPA government and all these facts and figures will be placed before CAG for consideration.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused the Modi government of favouring a businessman (Anil Ambani) with "zero" experience in the defence sector. Under the deal between India and France, India would buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France, and as part of the offset obligation, the French Dassault Aviation would invest 100 million euros in India to make the components for the fighter jets and Falcon civilian aircraft.

The Congress has also been pressing for the price details of the deal, but the Modi government has refused to divulge them citing confidentiality provisions of a 2008 Indo-France pact. The party has been accusing massive irregularities in the Rafale deal, alleging the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government for the procurement of 126 Rafale jets.

Edited by Manoj Sharma