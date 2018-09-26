Rafale deal: No payments made to Hollande's partner, says Anil Ambani's Reliance

Former French President Francois Hollande provoked controversy last week when he suggested that the Indian government imposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as Dassault Aviation's Indian partner in the Rafale fighter jet deal. The resulting ruckus brought to light earlier reports which claimed that Reliance Entertainment, another subsidiary of Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Group, had financed a film by Hollande's partner Julie Gayet while Rafale talks were on, raising concerns of foul play. Now, Reliance Entertainment has trashed these allegations of quid pro quo in the Rafale deal.

"Reliance Entertainment has not signed any agreement with Ms. Julie Gayet or her company, Rouge International, and nor has any payment ever been made by Reliance Entertainment to either of them in relation to the film, nOmber One," Reliance Entertainment said.

On August, Indian Express had published a report saying that Reliance Entertainment had signed a deal to produce a film with Gayet two days before Hollande came to New Delhi as Republic Day chief guest and inked the MoU with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 36 Rafale fighter jets. In his statement to Mediapart on Septemer 21, he defended that this partner's deal with Reliance Entertainment, saying that it had nothing to do with the Rafale deal.

Presenting its side of the story, Reliance Entertainment said that it had participated in Gayet's film through one of its partners Visvires Capital, a French financing firm. The media and entertainment arm of Reliance Group had financed only 15 per cent of the film, according to its statement, and paid only 1.48 million euros.

"This overall budget includes payments towards, inter alia, complete physical production, cast and crew comprised of actors, writers, director, cinematographers, special and visual effects, travel, overheads, etc," the statement clarified.

Reliance Entertainment had paid the aforesaid 1.48 million euros "to Visvires Capital on December 5, 2017, as customary only about two weeks before the release of the film on December 20, 2017". This was seven months after Hollande had ceased to hold the President's office. He was ceded the post to incumbent President Emmanuel Macron on May 14, 2017.

Reliance Entertainment also received 300,000 euros from the French producer of the film for providing physical production services for extensive location shooting of the film in difficult mountainous terrains in Ladakh. Apart from the 15 per cent of film's budget financed by the Indian company, another 15 per cent was financed by French investment firm NJJ Capital, and the balance was acquired through sale of TV rights and pre-sales of global territories to a number of parties, tax credits, etc.

"At around the same time, Visvires Capital also acquired for Reliance Entertainment the rights to remake a hugely popular and successful French movie, La Famille Belier, which is going into production in the year 2019. In addition, as announced in the year 2017, Reliance Entertainment is producing an Indo-French film, The Interpreter, starring Kev Adams, helmed by the famous Indian director, Vikas Bahl (Queen, Super 30), which is presently at the scripting stage," the statement by Reliance Entertainment further read.

Reliance Group claimed that it also made several other successful co-investments with Visvires Capital in Sula Wines and Grover Vineyards, among other things, prior to the film's co-financing. The above deals are all part of that relationship and not any isolated transactions, the company said.

"It is deeply shocking that, to serve narrow political interests, baseless allegations have been made by deliberately distorting facts and falsely attempting to co-relate a normal business course payment of a relatively small amount of 1.48 million euros to the supply of 36 fighter jets from France to India valued at nearly 8 billion euros," the statement by Reliance Entertainment said.

Edited by Vivek Punj